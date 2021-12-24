European Shares Hold Steady Ahead Of Holiday Break

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly higher in thin holiday trade on Friday, with markets in several countries including Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland closed for Christmas. London and Paris are open for half-day sessions.

Underlying sentiment remained supported after vaccine makers AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc said their shots protected against Omicron. New U.K. data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was flat after rising 1 percent on Thursday. France's CAC 40 was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

Biotech firm Lysogene jumped more than 10 percent in Paris. The company said that it has entered into a €15 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to accelerate the development of its gene therapy platform.

Reckitt Benckiser Group shares were marginally lower in London. The consumer goods company has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds. The proposed sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Lender HSBC Holdings rose 0.7 percent. HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, an indirect unit of the bank, has agreed with L&T Finance Holdings Limited to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited for $425 million.

With assets under management of $10.8 billion, and over 2.4 million active folios as of September 2021, L&T Investment Management Limited is the 12th largest mutual fund management company in India.

