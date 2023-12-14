European shares hold firm as dovish Fed overshadows ECB rate cut snub

By Ankika Biswas

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares largely held their ground on Thursday as investors shrugged off the European Central Bank pushing back against market bets of interest rate cuts and cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish shift a day earlier.

The pan-European index .STOXX advanced 1.4% by 1355 GMT, holding a near two-year high, and the euro zone's top blue-chip index .STOXX50E gained 0.8%, reaching an over 22-year high.

Both the indexes briefly pared their gains after the ECB pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates by reaffirming borrowing costs would remain at record highs despite lower inflation expectations. The central bank, however, kept rates steady as widely expected.

"Market's still reacting to a surprising dovish shift from the Fed, while the ECB was relatively hawkish due to lack of indication of even considering cuts," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

"But I do think it'll be a cut in March from the ECB."

The Fed, meanwhile, left rates unchanged on Wednesday, with Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that rate hikes were likely done with due to easing inflation and that discussion of rate cuts was "coming into view."

"The Fed has overtaken the ECB to be the markets' favourite for which major central bank will cut first," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The STOXX 600 has gained 12.7% year-to-date versus the U.S. benchmark S&P 500's .SPX 22.6% during the same period.

France's CAC-40 .FCHI and Germany's DAX .GDAXI also touched fresh all-time highs, up 1.2% and 0.6%, respectively.

The euro zone's equity volatility index .V2TX slid to its lowest level since 2020, reflecting market optimism.

Real estate stocks .SX86P soared 5.8%, leading sectoral gains, while miners .SXPP also jumped 3.3% tracking higher metal prices.

Separately, the Bank of England stuck to its guns and said interest rates needed to stay high for "an extended period". UK's benchmark FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 1.6%, slipping from the day's high.

Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank held its rates and lowered inflation forecasts, while Norway's central bank delivered a surprise rate hike.

VivendiVIV.PA advanced 8% as the French media company plans to examine splitting up some of its activities.

AMS OsramAMS.S jumped 12.7% after Jefferies upgraded the Swiss sensor maker to "buy" from "hold".

Italian luxury group Brunello CucinelliBCU.MI gained 5.7% after raising its 2023 revenue growth forecast again.

MorphoSysMORG.DE dropped 5.3% after the German biotech firm launched a 10% cash capital increase.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, ,Janane Venkatraman and Sriraj Kalluvila)

