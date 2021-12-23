European shares hit two-week highs as Omicron fears ebb

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares hit two-week highs on Thursday as investor sentiment improved on signs the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant may not be as severe as feared.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.2% as of 0813 GMT, boosted by travel .SXTP and auto .SXAP stocks, tracking a global share rally that was also helped by robust U.S. economic data. MKTS/GLOB

The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with Omicron may be 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College.

Another study from South Africa found people diagnosed with Omicron in the country between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 were 80% less likely to be admitted to hospital than those diagnosed with another variant in the same period.

AstraZeneca AZN.L inched up 0.3% after the drugmaker said a three-dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against the Omicron variant, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L gained 2.6% after announcing it would buy Italian online gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion), as the online betting group looks to expand its footprint in Europe.

Continental AG CONG.DE added 1.5% after its CEO told a magazine that the German automotive supplier could hit the upper end of its profit margin outlook in 2021 after vehicle production picked up in the fourth quarter.

