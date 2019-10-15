European shares hit two-week high on hopes of smooth Brexit

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday, as markets cheered comments from the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator that a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce was still possible this week.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Oct 15 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to a two-week high on Tuesday, as markets cheered comments from the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator that a deal with Britain over the terms of their divorce was still possible this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% by 0709 GMT with some British banks leading gains.

The UK-focused midcap FTSE 250 .FTMC gained 0.8%, while Dublin's ISEQ .ISEQ rose 1.5%.

Michel Barnier's remarks on Brexit gave investors fresh hopes that Britain would be able to clinch a deal to ensure a smooth exit from the bloc on Oct. 31.

Recruiter Hays Plc HAYS.L jumped 5.5% and was the biggest gainer on the benchmark index, after the company reported flat first-quarter net fees as strong hiring in the United States and China offset a drop in the United Kingdom. L3N2701K6

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters