News & Insights

US Markets
GSK

European shares hit two-week high on healthcare boost; Fed rate verdict eyed

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 01, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, with investors gearing up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's to hold interest rates, as is widely expected, later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0825 GMT, set for its third straight day of gains.

Fed policymakers have telegraphed no change to the current 5.25%-5.50% target range for short-term interest rates at their two-day meet. The decision is due at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET).

Leading sectoral gains were healthcare stocks .SXDP, up over 1%, with GSKGSK.L gaining 1.8% after raising its full-year profit and sales forecasts for a second time.

Denmark's OrstedORSTED.CO slumped 20.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 following a third-quarter profit miss and massive impairment charges.

Swedish builder SkanskaSKAb.ST dropped 12.3% after reporting third-quarter operating earnings well below expectations as weak property markets took a toll.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.