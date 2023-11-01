European shares hit two-week high on healthcare boost; Fed rate verdict eyed

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 1 (Reuters) - European shares rose to a near two-week high on Wednesday, boosted by healthcare stocks, with investors gearing up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's to hold interest rates, as is widely expected, later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0825 GMT, set for its third straight day of gains.

Fed policymakers have telegraphed no change to the current 5.25%-5.50% target range for short-term interest rates at their two-day meet. The decision is due at 1800 GMT (2 p.m. ET).

Leading sectoral gains were healthcare stocks .SXDP, up over 1%, with GSKGSK.L gaining 1.8% after raising its full-year profit and sales forecasts for a second time.

Denmark's OrstedORSTED.CO slumped 20.1% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 following a third-quarter profit miss and massive impairment charges.

Swedish builder SkanskaSKAb.ST dropped 12.3% after reporting third-quarter operating earnings well below expectations as weak property markets took a toll.

