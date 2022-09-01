European shares hit seven-week lows as rate hike fears grow

Sept 1 (Reuters) - European shares kicked off September on a dour note, as worries around aggressive rate hikes and record-high inflation in the region dragged the STOXX 600 to near seven-week lows on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slid for a fifth straight day, dropping 0.8% by 0715 GMT.

All sectors traded lower, with rate-sensitive tech stocks .SX8P being among the biggest decliners. Miners .SXPP shed 1.8% after metals prices tumbled. MET/L

Euro zone money markets priced in a roughly 80% chance of a 75 basis point rate hike by the European Central Bank at its meeting next week, compared with just over 50% on Wednesday.

Among stocks, Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE fell 3.2% after a pilots' trade union announced on Wednesday a strike set to begin Friday as the two parties failed to reach an agreement on wages.

Luxury stocks were under pressure, with Loius-Vuitton owner LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Burberry BRBY.L down between 1.6% and 2.2%.

German retail sales rose unexpectedly in July as online retail and the food sector showed recovery, data showed. Focus was also on European manufacturing PMI data due at 0800 GMT.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.