European shares hit over 1-week highs as Omicron worries fade

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Dec 7 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday to their highest in more than a week, with technology shares witnessing a rebound, as worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed, while miners jumped after China eased its monetary policy.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 1.4% by 0827 GMT. Technology stocks .SX8P climbed 3.1% after hitting seven-week lows on Monday amid a wider selloff in high-growth names.

Mining stocks .SXPP added 2.6% after China's central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, lifting metal prices on hopes of an economic boost to the world's top metal consumer. MET/L

Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI advanced 2% on plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.52 billion) in additional revenue by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software offerings.

Worldline WLN.PA rose 2.6% after Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, agreed to sell 80% of its merchant acquiring business to the French payments firm in an effort to strengthen its capital base.

Defensive sectors such as utilities .SX6P, telecoms .SX3P and food & beverages .SX3P were among the smallest gainers.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

