European shares hit nine-month high on upbeat cues from Fed's Powell

Feb 8 (Reuters) - European shares hit an over nine-month high on Wednesday, lifted by positive cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's overnight remarks, while Finnish refiner Neste and Norway's Equinor steered energy stocks higher on upbeat earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.8%, after hitting its highest level since April 2022 in early trade.

Powell's remarks that 2023 should be a year of "significant decline in inflation" were interpreted as less hawkish than feared, although he acknowledged that Friday's blockbuster U.S. jobs report showed why the battle against inflation will "take quite a bit of time."

Hopes of economic resilience and better-than-feared earnings have helped European stocks rebound with a nearly 9% gain this year, after the aggressive global rate-hiking cycle saw them notch their steepest annual decline since 2018.

Chemicals stocks .SX4P also enjoyed strong buying on earnings boost.

German gas giant LindeLINI.DE and Dutch paints maker Akzo NobelAKZO.AS gave higher 2023 earnings forecasts, while Norwegian fertiliser maker Yara YAR.OL proposed a higher-than-expected dividend after its fourth-quarter core earnings beat estimate. Their shares rose between 2% and 6%.

Denmark's benchmark OMX Copenhagen index .OMXC20 hit a record high, boosted by a 9% jump in jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on fourth-quarter earnings beat.

Of the 93 STOXX 600 companies that have reported earnings so far, 58.1% trounced market expectations, according to Refinitiv data. In a typical quarter, 53% companies beat earnings estimate.

