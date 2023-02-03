European shares hit by weak earnings from U.S. tech giants

By Ankika Biswas

Feb 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in technology stocks after disappointing earnings overnight by their major U.S. counterparts rekindled concerns about global economic demand and the impact of high interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.3% as of 0915 GMT.

However, the benchmark index was on track for weekly gains, thanks to the jump on Thursday as the European Central Bank's (ECB) hawkish message failed to derail investor hopes of the global rate hiking cycle nearing an end.

Global central banks are now somewhat laying the groundwork in unison for a pause in hiking rates later this year, but the ECB seems furthest from a likely stopping point.

The technology sector index .SX8P fell 0.8%, with Apple supplier Infineon IFXGn.DE dropping nearly 2%, while real estate stocks .SX86P were down 1.7%.

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. tech giants Amazon.com AMZN.F, Apple Inc AAPL.F and Alphabet Inc ABEA.F slid between 5% and 6% on disappointing earnings, while Wall Street's main indexes will likely open lower.

"The U.S. has a major exposure in Europe, so this (U.S. tech earnings) will weigh on overall sentiment globally and in Europe especially," said Sutanya Chedda, European equity strategist at UBS. "But the market is already aware that growth is slowing in the U.S."

Meanwhile, a survey showed business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, suggesting the bloc's economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate.

"Probability of European recession has come down and that of U.S. is about 73% at this moment ... we've never had such a large gap in the probabilities," Chedda added.

Among other stocks, French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA fell 3.9% after forecasting moderate 2023 earnings growth as strong demand for its best-selling drug, Dupixent, would be partly offset by generic competition for its multiple sclerosis pill, Aubagio.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS jumped 8.4% after raising its 2023 guidance.

Spain's Caixabank CABK.MC gained 2.3% after reporting a 62% annual growth in fourth-quarter net profit.

Casino CASP.PA fell 1.5% after analysts flagged that talks with Teract TRACT.PA to combine French retail activities would not address the supermarket group's urgent need to slash debt.

