European shares hit by weak earnings from U.S. tech giants

STOXX 600 down 0.5%

Feb 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, weighed down by losses in technology stocks after disappointing earnings overnight by their major U.S. counterparts rekindled concerns about global economic demand and the impact of high interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.5% as of 0812 GMT.

However, the benchmark index was on track for weekly gains, thanks to a strong increase on Thursday as the European Central Bank's (ECB) hawkish message failed to derail investor hopes of the global rate hiking cycle nearing an end.

The technology sector index .SX8P fell 0.6%, led by a near 2% drop in Apple supplier Infineon IFXGn.DE, while real estate stocks .SX86P were down 1.5%.

Frankfurt-listed shares of U.S. tech giants Amazon.com AMZN.F, Apple Inc AAPL.F and Alphabet Inc ABEA.F slid between 5% and 6% on disappointing earnings.

Among others, French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA fell 4.7% after forecasting moderate 2023 earnings growth as strong demand for its bestselling drug, Dupixent, would be partly offset by generic competition for its multiple sclerosis pill, Aubagio.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom TOM2.AS jumped 9.4% after raising its 2023 guidance following better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

