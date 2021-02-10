European shares head higher on upbeat earnings

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Wednesday as a set of upbeat quarterly earnings reports from firms including SocGen helped boost optimism around a faster vaccine-led economic recovery this year.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 10 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as a set of upbeat quarterly earnings reports from firms including SocGen helped boost optimism around a faster vaccine-led economic recovery this year.

France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA gained 2.9% after it beat profit forecasts for the fourth quarter, as charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic came in lower than expected.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% with commodity-linked shares .SXPP and banking stocks .SX7P leading gains. Most European indices were higher in early trading.

Dutch Bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS dropped 1.3% even as it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE added 5.8% after it raised its full-year outlook citing improved demand, while online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE was up 0.3% after reporting a 95% surge in full-year revenue.

German's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.1%.

The world's largest container shipping line Maersk MAERSKb.CO was down 5.6% even after saying that a surge in demand for container shipping would boost earnings in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters