European shares head higher on upbeat earnings

Feb 10 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday as a set of upbeat quarterly earnings reports from firms including SocGen helped boost optimism around a faster vaccine-led economic recovery this year.

France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA gained 2.9% after it beat profit forecasts for the fourth quarter, as charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic came in lower than expected.

The STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.3% with commodity-linked shares .SXPP and banking stocks .SX7P leading gains. Most European indices were higher in early trading.

Dutch Bank ABN Amro ABNd.AS dropped 1.3% even as it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE added 5.8% after it raised its full-year outlook citing improved demand, while online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE was up 0.3% after reporting a 95% surge in full-year revenue.

German's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.1%.

The world's largest container shipping line Maersk MAERSKb.CO was down 5.6% even after saying that a surge in demand for container shipping would boost earnings in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

