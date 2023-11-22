European shares gain on real estate boost; UK's Sage hits record high

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to a two-month high on Wednesday, led by media and real estate stocks, with software firm Sage jumping to a record high following a strong annual operating profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0807 GMT, after largely muted trading so far this week.

Real estate stocks .SX86P led sectoral gains, rising 0.7%, while media shares .SXMP advanced 0.5%.

Among individual movers, SageSGE.L jumped 7% to top the STOXX 600 after an 18% rise in full-year underlying operating profit. With margins expanding to 20.9%, the British company said they would continue to increase this year.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE jumped 5% after its results.

Home improvement retailer KingfisherKGF.L dropped 5.8% after downgrading its full-year profit outlook for the second time in three months.

