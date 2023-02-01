US Markets

European shares gain on pharma boost; Fed policy decision on tap

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 01, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.2%

Feb 1 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Novo Nordisk and other healthcare stocks, with all eyes on the much-anticipated policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.3% at 0814 GMT, coming off a 6.7% jump last month – its biggest gain in any January since 2015 – on hopes of better-than-expected corporate earnings and signs of economic resilience.

Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO rose 2.2%, and led the gains among healthcare stocks .SXDP, on strong 2023 sales growth expectations.

Sweden's Husqvarna HUSQb.ST jumped 5.5% to the top of the STOXX 600 after the garden equipment and tools maker's operating loss shrank on an annual basis, helped by an organic sales growth of 8%.

Among other stocks, BMW BMWG.DE gained 0.9% after the German automaker raised suggested retail prices for some models sold in China due to higher raw material and logistics costs globally.

The Fed will announce its rate decision at 1900 GMT, with Chair Jerome Powell's news conference half an hour later.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.