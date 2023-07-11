European shares gain on hopes of end to Fed rate hikes, China stimulus

By Matteo Allievi and Amruta Khandekar

July 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, while China's policy measures to prop up its battered real estate sector also boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 8:33 GMT, steadying further from last week's sharp declines after notching similar gains on Monday.

Several Fed officials have signalled the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, with markets now awaiting key data on U.S. consumer prices due on Wednesday for more clarity on whether there has been a considerable slowdown in inflation.

Miners .SXPP were the top sectoral gainers in Europe, up 1.2% as metal prices rose on a weaker dollar.

If there was a "surprise" on Wednesday over inflation numbers, "it would be to the upside on core inflation," Cincotta said.

Shares of China-exposed luxury firms including LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Richemont CFR.S rose between 1.3% and 1.5% while industrial stocks .SXNP are also sensitive to China advanced 0.4%.

Helping the construction sub-index .SXOP, Ireland-based Kingspan KSP.I climbed 12.0% on forecasting record profit for the first half of the year.

Among individual companies, shares of Nordic Semiconductor NOD.OL reversed course to rise 5.0% after the chipmaker beat second quarter earnings estimates.

Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE gained 1.2% after the German automaker raised its profit and revenue guidance on easing of supply chain constraints.

After final data showed German inflation rose in June, interrupting a steady decline since the start of the year markets will await data on the ZEW economic sentiment index for July, expected to fall from the previous month.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi in Gdansk and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

