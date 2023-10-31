European shares gain on earnings relief, but eye monthly decline

By Ankika Biswas

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares climbed on Tuesday, led by real estate and chemical stocks, with investors drawing comfort from a slew of corporate earnings beat, while focusing on major economic data releases throughout the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% by 0930 GMT.

The benchmark index was also set to log its third straight monthly decline, down nearly 8% during the period.

"We're back in that place where equities aren't expensive, but they're not cheap either. Unless the economic picture changes to the positive, there's no reason why equity markets should rally strongly into the year-end."

Automobiles .SXAP were on track to be the worst hit in October, while media .SXMP the top gainer.

On the data front, German retail sales fell in September due to persistently high inflation.

Preliminary data showed theFrench economy grew by 0.1% in the third quarter, with growth slowing from the previous quarter but staying just above zero thanks to household spending.

Euro zone inflation during the day and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday are at the top of investors' watch list.

For the day, real estate .SX86P was the top sector performer with a 1.9% advance, with Belgian healthcare real estate investment firm AedificaAOO.BR jumping 5.5% after raising full-year earnings outlook.

The energy sector .SXEP was the worst hit due to a 4.5% fall in BPBP.L after third-quarter earnings missed analysts' forecasts.

Engineering group WartsilaWRT1V.HE was the top gainer on the STOXX 600, up 14%, after beating third-quarter result estimates and a positive outlook surprise.

Germany's UniperUN01.DE, which was bailed out during Europe's energy crisis, jumped 7.2% after swinging to a nine-month net profit.

Siemens EnergyENR1n.DE fell 2.3% after sources said the company is considering selling a part of its 24% stake in Indian-listed Siemens Ltd SIEM.NS to former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE to shore up its balance sheet. Siemens AG shares were up 0.7%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sohini Goswami)

