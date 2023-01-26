European shares gain on earnings optimism

By Ankika Biswas

Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares marched higher on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased some worries about the impact of stubborn inflation and slowing economic growth on corporate profit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% in morning trade, with retail .SXRP and financial services .SXFP and banking .SX7P stocks leading the gains.

Shares of STMicroelectronics STM.PA jumped 5.6% after the chipmaker reported bigger-than-expected quarterly sales.

Sabadell SABE.MCsoared 8.8% as the Spanish lender announced a share buyback and an upbeat full-year outlook, while Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE rose 4.4% after the company beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales.

"European companies seem to be more resilient than expected," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Concerns (of a deeper recession) have been lifted somewhat, which means slightly more positive outlook for companies concentrated in the European market. However, there is still clearly pockets of weakness around."

Investors also looked forward to the U.S. fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data due later in the day that is likely to show the world's largest economy maintained a strong pace of growth, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards the year-end due to higher interest rates.

Strong forecasts for fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and sales have dimmed further, with Refinitiv I/B/E/S data on Tuesday suggesting European companies will see barely any revenue growth.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

