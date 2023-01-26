STM

European shares gain on earnings optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

January 26, 2023 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Thursday as upbeat quarterly results from STMicroelectronics, Sabadell and Nokia eased worries over the corporate earnings season amid signs of a recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.6% at 0835 GMT, with technology .SX8P and financial services .SXFP stocks leading gains.

STMicroelectronics STM.PA jumped 8.4% after the chipmaker reported bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.

Spanish lender Sabadell SABE.MC gained 8.8% following the management's upbeat commentary on 2024 net interest income despite a fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

Nokia NOKIA.HE rose 5.5% after the Finnish telecom equipment maker beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales.

Expectations that the eurozone economy will make a soft landing in 2023 have grown, thanks to China's reopening and Europe's ability to keep lights on through the winter, helped by warmer weather and ramped-up energy capacity.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

