European shares gain on earnings boost; Ocado shines on rating upgrade

By Anisha Sircar

Feb 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, recouping more than half of their January losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings outweighed concerns surrounding interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.6%, with chemical .SX4P and travel stocks .SXTP leading gains.

"The European Central Bank's take on more persistent inflation will be crucial tomorrow," Commerzbank rates strategists Rainer Guntermann and Hauke Siemssen said in a note.

Inflation data from Germany and France fuelled expectations of a hawkish shift from the ECB, while analysts have updated their forecast for euro zone inflation for January.

"The ECB should find it increasingly hard to justify its 'look-through' approach and Lagarde, in all likelihood, will have to answer some tough questions, with the Fed poised for lift-off next month and the Bank of England hiking further tomorrow - therefore, the risk for an accelerated ECB exit is on the rise," Guntermann and Siemssen added.

Markets have ratetched up their rate-hike expectations in recent weeks, with at least two rate rises priced in even as the ECB maintains its dovish stance. MKTS/GLOB

Financial stocks rose 1.1%, heading for their best week in nearly three months, on prospects of a higher interest rate environment.

The STOXX 600 this week has so far retraced more than half of January's steep 4% losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings counter some monetary tightening jitters, despite fears of more persistent inflation.

Tech stocks .SX8P rose 1.0%, tracking Nasdaq's .IXIC overnight gains, and as Alphabet GOOGL.O posted record quarterly revenue.

British online supermarket group Ocado OCDO.L was the top performer, gaining 7.3% after Credit Suisse double upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform".

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon HEXAb.ST gained 3.3%, after beating market expectations with record quarterly earnings.

German chip supplier Siltronic WAFGn.DE added 2.0%, after posting 17% higher quarterly earnings and saying it expected semiconductor demand to increase.

Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO jumped 13.4% despite missing expectations for fourth-quarter operating profit, as the Danish drug developer said it aimed to generate sales growth of between 6% and 10% in local currencies in 2022.

Swedbank SWEDa.ST dropped 4.1% after posting a fourth-quarter operating profit that was slightly lower than expected, as weaker results from fixed income trading weighed.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank Julius Baer BAER.S was the worst performer on the index, falling about 5% to a two-month low, as analysts flagged a miss on costs after the firm's earnings release.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

