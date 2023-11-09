European shares gain on earnings boost; investors await cues on policy outlook

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday, boosted by AstraZeneca and Adyen on strong earnings, while markets awaited the Federal Reserve Chair's remarks on the monetary policy outlook after European Central Bank officials played down market bets around rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.2% by 0904 GMT after touching a three-week high intraday in the prior session.

Markets are once again bracing for Powell's remarks, scheduled for 1900 GMT, a day after he refrained from commenting on interest rates.

"Powell is quite comfortable with the message already sent- rate-hiking cycle has likely come to an end but that talk of cuts is premature," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

ECB policymakers on Wednesday said further progress is needed to tame inflation, while Vice President Luis de Guindos in an interview on Thursday said it is premature to discuss rate cuts amid lingering risks to the inflation outlook.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill also noted the central bank needed to maintain a restrictive stance for monetary policy, a day after Governor Andrew Bailey pushed back against discussions on rate cuts.

Earnings continued to drive strong share movements. LSEG data on Tuesday showed the STOXX 600 companies that have reported third-quarter results so far, 55.3% topped earnings expectations, slightly above the typical rate of 54%.

AdyenADYEN.AS surged 28.2% to top the STOXX 600 after the digital payments processor posted "better-than-feared" third-quarter sales with "more realistic" mid-term targets.

AstraZenecaAZN.L gained 3% to a near three-week high after raising its annual earnings forecast and reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue.

Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA jumped 6.1% after its medium and long-term outlook announcement, while German consumer goods company HenkelHNKG.DE rose 3.8% after slightly raising its full-year guidance.

Meanwhile, Novo NordiskNOVOb.CO fell 1.2% after regulators gave a thumbs up to Eli Lilly's LLY.N weight-loss treatment Zepbound, paving the way for a powerful new rival to the Danish drugmaker's Wegovy.

FlutterFLTRF.L dropped 11.3% to its lowest level since January as the world's largest online betting company expects full-year earnings to be at the bottom of its previously forecast range, steering a 3.1% slide in the travel and leisure sector .SXTP.

ColoplastCOLOb.CO dropped 5.0% after the Danish medical equipment maker reported fourth-quarter sales below expectations.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sonia Cheema)

