US Markets

European shares gain as Trump plans to reopen U.S. economy

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

European shares jumped on Friday, clawing back weekly declines as financial markets globally drew comfort from U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

April 17 (Reuters) - European shares jumped on Friday, clawing back weekly declines as financial markets globally drew comfort from U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 2.5% at 0712 GMT, shrugging off data showing China suffered its worst economic contraction in almost three decades as the pandemic crushed business activity.

All the major European sub-sectors were trading higher, with mining stocks .SXPP surging 4.1% on the back of higher commodity prices.

The benchmark STOXX 600 has now recovered about 24% since hitting an eight-year low in March, powered by a raft of global stimulus and tentative signs the pandemic was peaking in the worst hit parts of the continent.

Lifting the mood further on Friday, a report detailed encouraging partial data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients.

Nokia NOKIA.HE jumped 4% on a report that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself from a hostile takeover.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular