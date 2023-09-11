News & Insights

European shares gain ahead of US inflation data, ECB policy meet

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 11, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as investors looked forward to a crucial U.S. inflation reading as well as a monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) later in the week for more cues on the direction of global interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.6% as of 0712 GMT after having shed nearly 1% last week amid worries about higher-for-long U.S. interest rates.

Investor focus is now on U.S. consumer prices data for August, that is due on Wednesday and the outcome of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday.

Miners .SXPP were the top gainers on Monday, up 2.2% as prices of metals rose on prospects of better demand from top consumer China. MET/L

Among individual stocks, Covestro1COV.DE climbed 3.1% after the German chemicals firm said late on Friday it has entered into open-ended discussions with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) over a takeover approach.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.