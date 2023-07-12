News & Insights

Companies
ASML

European shares gain ahead of key US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 12, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Matteo Allievi and Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 12 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday in the run-up to the release of key U.S. inflation data which will determine whether the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 7:07 GMT.

The U.S. data, scheduled to be released at 1230 GMT, is expected to show the consumer price (CPI) index moderated to 3.1% year-on-year in June after May's 4% rise.

A sharp slowdown in inflation could fuel bets that the Fed might end its market-punishing rate hikes after July.

Technology stocks .SX8P were the top gainers among European sectors as shares of semiconductor firms, including ASML Holding ASML.AS and Infineon IFXGn.DE, rose between 0.8% and 2.2% after Jefferies raised its price target on the stocks.

Among individual stocks, Norway's largest bank DNB DNB.OL opened 1.1% lower even as its second-quarter profit topped expectations, helped by a robust economy and higher interest rates.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi in Gdansk and Amruta Khandekar in Bangalore; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASML
DNB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.