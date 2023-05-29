European Shares Gain After US Debt Deal

News & Insights

May 29, 2023

(RTTNews) - European shares rose on Monday after U.S. lawmakers reached a tentative debt limit deal to avert a fast-approaching default in early June.

Trading volumes were light, with the U.S., U.K. and several European markets closed for holidays.

The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally higher at 461.85 after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.

The German DAX edged up 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent. The U.K. markets were closed for a bank holiday.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank, Deutsch Bank and BNP Paribas rising around 1 percent each.

Automakers BMW and Volkswagen were also up around 1 percent each.

Norden AB or SBB jumped 7.4 percent after the struggling Swedish real estate group said it is broadening an ongoing strategic review that could include a sale of the company, business segments, or specific assets, as well as other strategic transactions.

