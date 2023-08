European shares gain after four days of losses on energy, healthcare boost

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Energy stocks rise on higher crude prices

Novo Nordisk lifts healthcare sector

Adyen tumbles as brokerages turn bearish

China cuts one-year benchmark lending rate

STOXX 600 up 0.6%

Updated at 0822 GMT

By Shashwat Chauhan

Aug 21 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Monday after four sessions of losses, as energy stocks rose tracking global crude prices higher and Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk led gains in healthcare stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX gained 0.6%. The index closed at a six-week low on Friday.

Energy stocks .SXEP added 1.2% as crude prices firmed on global supply tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia offsetting concerns about demand growth amid high interest rates. O/R

Europe's healthcare index .SXDP advanced 1.0% as shares of Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO added 1.9% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the drugmaker.

Weighing on the UK midcap stocks .FTMC, homebuilders.FTNMX402020 fell 2.5% after residential housebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L cut its full-year profit view. .L

Separately, an industry survey showed asking prices for homes in Britain fell sharply this month.

European real estate stocks .SX86P fell 1.0% in its seventh straight session of losses.

China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate as authorities seek to ramp up efforts to stimulate credit demand, but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

"It is welcome to see some policy action... the question is whether it's enough to really stem what's a very difficult period for China at the moment," said Louise Kernohan, portfolio manager at Newton Investment Management.

China-exposed luxury heavyweights LVMH LVMH.PA, Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA gained around 1% each.

Euro-zone government bond yields were mixed as investors balanced expectations for a higher-for-longer rates scenario against further signs of weakness from German data and some appetite for safe-haven assets due to concerns about China. GVD/EUR

Germany's DAX .GDAXI rose 0.6% even as official data showed German producer prices in July fell more than expected.

Wall Street futures rose after major U.S stock indexes had logged weekly declines. .N

Investor focus would be now on the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week, where European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell are expected to provide clues about the interest rate outlook.

Demant DEMANT.CO gained 4.0% after JP Morgan upgraded the Danish hearing aid maker to "Overweight" from "Neutral".

Adyen ADYEN.AS slumped 5.6% after two brokerages downgraded the Dutch digital payments firm's stock after the company missed half-year expectations on Aug. 17.

Saipem SPMI.MI jumped 5.4% after JP Morgan assumed coverage on the Italian drilling and construction company with an "Overweight" rating.

