European shares gain 1% as Nvidia forecast lifts chipmakers

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 1%, opening higher for a fourth straight session.

Tech stocks .SX8P jumped 1.8% with chipmakers leading gains after NvidiaNVDA.O, the world's most valuable chipmaker, forecast higher-than-anticipated quarterly revenue and also announced a share buyback programme.

Shares of ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS, ASML Holding ASML.AS and Aixtron AIXGn.DE were among the early gainers, rising between 2.5% and 3.5%.

European retailers .SXRP added 1.3% after falling more than 1% in the previous session.

Further lifting gains were easing bond yields across Europe, with German bund yields DE10YT=RR, considered as the region's benchmark, easing to 2.46%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.