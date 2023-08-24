News & Insights

European shares gain 1% as Nvidia forecast lifts chipmakers

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 24, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By 0707 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 1%, opening higher for a fourth straight session.

Tech stocks .SX8P jumped 1.8% with chipmakers leading gains after NvidiaNVDA.O, the world's most valuable chipmaker, forecast higher-than-anticipated quarterly revenue and also announced a share buyback programme.

Shares of ASM International ASMI.AS, BE Semiconductor BESI.AS, ASML Holding ASML.AS and Aixtron AIXGn.DE were among the early gainers, rising between 2.5% and 3.5%.

European retailers .SXRP added 1.3% after falling more than 1% in the previous session.

Further lifting gains were easing bond yields across Europe, with German bund yields DE10YT=RR, considered as the region's benchmark, easing to 2.46%.

