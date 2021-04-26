AMS

European shares flat as weakness in autos negate mining gains

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks were largely flat on Monday as losses in automakers countered gains in miners, while investors braced for a busy week of corporate earnings and economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched up 0.02% in early trading after it recorded its first weekly loss in eight on Friday.

A 10-year high for Shanghai copper prices and a surge in other metals boosted shares of European miners, with the basic resources index .SXPP climbing 0.5% to lead sectoral gains. MET/L

Auto stocks took a hit, with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE slipping 1.1% after the Financial Times reported the company had warned managers to prepare for a bigger production hit in the second quarter due to a global chip shortage.

Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.S fell 4.3% after Credit Suisse double downgraded its stock to "underperform", citing concerns around the company potentially losing product supply deals at Apple AAPL.O.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

