European shares flat as Volkswagen, Aurubis offset energy boost

By 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was flat at 457.9 points, but on track for its second weekly gain, if trend holds.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 0.2% as AurubisNAFG.DE slumped 18% after Europe's largest copper producer said it would not reach its full-year profit outlook after identifying "considerable discrepancies" in target inventories.

The broader mining sector .SXPP, however, gained 0.7% after tracking a rally in most base metal prices. MET/L

The oil and gas sector .SXEP added 1.6% as crude prices rose due to tightening supplies and expectations that the OPEC+ group of oil producers would extend output cuts to the end of the year. O/R

Shares of Volkswagen AG VOWG.DE slipped 2.5% after UBS downgraded the German automaker to "sell" from "neutral".

Investor focus is on euro zone factory activity data for August to gauge the European Central Bank's outlook on interest rates, with its next meeting due in two weeks.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.