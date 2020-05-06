European shares flat as mixed earnings, U.S.-China tensions weigh

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

May 6 (Reuters) - European shares opened little changed on Wednesday as a batch of mixed earnings reports and simmering U.S.-China tensions added to doubts about a swift economic recovery even as many countries eased lockdown measures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat as losses in oil and gas sector .SXEP, following a recent surge, offset gains in healthcare shares .SXDP. O/R

The global mood also remained fragile as U.S. President Donald Trump again took aim at China, urging it to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On a busy earnings day, Italy's biggest bank UniCredit CRDI.MI posted a 2.7 billion euro ($2.9 billion) loss in the first quarter after writing down loans in anticipation of the damage caused by the pandemic. Its shares fell about 1%.

Norwegian Air NWC.OL slumped 12% after saying it would sell new shares at a 79% discount to the latest traded price as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norway's government aid package.

Helping keep healthcare shares steady, Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO rose 2.1% and German dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE gained 2.9% after posting better-than-expected first-quarter profits.

