European shares flat as losses in healthcare outweigh miners

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 23, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - European equities opened flat on Tuesday after losses in healthcare stocks partially offset a jump in miners, while focus remained on the European Central Bank's policy meeting due later this week for signals on the interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX held its ground at 472.66 points, as of 0822 GMT.

Base and precious metal miners .SXPP jumped 1.4% to lead the advance in sectors, as metal prices gained on report that Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan ($278.98 billion) to stabilise a bleak stock market. MET/L

Industrial stocks .SXNP edged higher, led by a 2.2% gain in Schindler Holdings SCHP.S after Jefferies upgraded the Swiss elevator maker's stock to "buy" from "hold".

Healthcare stocks .SXDP shed 0.36%, capping gains on the benchmark index.

Among other movers, shares of SwatchUHR.S slipped 3.4% after the world's biggest watchmaker missed market estimate for its 2023 results.

On the data front, the euro zone consumer confidence flash estimates are scheduled for release at 1500 GMT.

($1 = 7.1690 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

