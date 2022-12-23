European shares flat as health stocks' gain offset luxury, tech drag

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

December 23, 2022 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Friday, with the weakness in some luxury firms and tech stocks offset by gains in healthcare companies.

The region-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX was off 0.03% at 0810 GMT, but is on pace for a 0.6% advance in the last week before Christmas after two straight weeks of losses.

The index closed down 1% on Thursday after U.S. data showing a tight labour market and economic resilience fuelled concerns that the Federal Reserve would need to keep hiking interest rates aggressively for longer.

Among STOXX 600 sectors, miners .SXPP rose 0.4% to lead gains on the day.

But the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 came from healthcare firms .SXDP, which rose 0.3%, helped by a 4.9% jump in Bavarian Nordic BAVA.CO after the vaccine maker signed a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Some China-focused luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA were a drag on the main index on news that China is expecting a peak in COVID-19 infections within a week.

The tech sector .SX8P fell 0.3%, bogged down by losses in chip stocks such as Aixtron AIXGn.DE and ASML Holding ASML.AS.

