European shares flat as focus turns to Sino-U.S. trade deal

Jan 13 (Reuters) - European shares started Monday on a subdued note as markets awaited the signing of a Sino-U.S. trade deal later in the week, while technology stocks rose on a clutch of brokerage upgrades and price-target bumps.

The benchmark European STOXX 600 index hit another record last week after the easing of U.S.-Iran tensions.

The index .STOXX was up 0.02% by 0810 GMT, with markets in Germany .GDAXI, the region's biggest economy, rising about 0.2% as investors were cautious ahead of a "phase-one" trade deal, expected to be signed in Washington later this week.

Technology stocks were the best performers on the DAX, with software services provider SAP SE SAPG.DE, the biggest stock on the index, rising about 0.2% after Citigroup raised its price target.

Technology conglomerate Siemens AG SIEGn.DE rose 0.3% after Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating.

The European technology index .SX8P rose about 0.4%, with British security software maker Avast PLC AVST.L leading gains after a JP Morgan upgrade.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

