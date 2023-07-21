News & Insights

European shares flat as energy firms counter tech drag

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 21, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

July 21 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday, as a slump in technology stocks following software maker SAP's downbeat forecast was offset by gains in energy companies, which tracked oil prices higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX held steady at 463.72 points by 0707 GMT and was set to post a slim 0.6% gain for the week.

SAPSAPG.DE fell 4.8% a day after the business software maker trimmed its full-year outlook for key cloud sales.

Europe's technology sector .SX8P, already the biggest decliner among major sectors this week, fell 1.6%.

Energy firms .SXEP gained 0.7% as oil prices edged higher, with investors assessing chances of further stimulus from China. O/R

Swedish steelmaker SSABSSABa.ST slid 13.4% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings, while LonzaLONN.S dropped 7% after the Swiss contract drug manufacturer cut its full-year outlook.

