European shares flat as Deutsche Post's slide offsets earnings bump

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 07, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - European shares were flat at open on Wednesday as the gains in companies with upbeat earnings reports were offset by a slide in Deutsche Post.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was unchanged at 486.57 points as of 0826 GMT.

TeamViewer'sTMV.DE shares jumped 10.9% to the top of the benchmark index after the German software developer reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings.

Energy companies were at the forefront of an earnings-heavy session, with shares of VestasVWS.CO rising 6.3% after the Danish wind turbine maker beat fourth-quarter operating earnings forecasts.

On the flip side, EquinorEQNR.OL shed 3.7% after the Norwegian oil and gas producer posted higher-than-expected operating profit for the quarter, but said it would cut its overall payments to shareholders in 2024.

The oil and gas sector .SXEP, however, gained 0.2%.

Weighing on the index, Deutsche PostDHLn.DE lost 4% after Germany's state-owned KfW bank sold 50 million shares in the group for 2.17 billion euros.

