European shares flat amid downbeat earnings reports; UK stocks outperform

Oct 17 (Reuters) - European stocks were flat on Tuesday as a slew of downbeat earnings reports countered a boost from healthcare and energy shares amid a slight pullback in concerns about risks from the Middle East conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXXwas almost unchanged at 449.52 points by 8:36 GMT after a modest rise in the previous session.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to make a high stakes visit to Israel on Wednesday to show support for its war on Hamas.

"Although still tense, the mood regarding the Middle East appears to be a bit less pessimistic than it was, given all the efforts that are being made to try and stop the conflict spreading widely," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Healthcare shares .SXDPoffered some reprieve on Tuesday, up 0.4%, with Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO rising 1.6%.

Energy shares .SXEPadded 0.2%, tracking crude prices higher.

Shares of EricssonERICb.ST dropped 7.8% to their lowest in six years after the Swedish network equipment provider's fourth-quarter guidance missed expectations and the companyflagged uncertainty around the recovery of its mobile networks business.

Rival Nokia's shares NOKIA.HE fell 4.1%, dragging the broader telecoms index .SXKP down 0.4%.

Nordic SemiconductorNOD.OLslumped 14.9% to the bottom of STOXX 600 as the Norwegian chip maker's fourth-quarter revenue forecast missed expectations.

Shares of LonzaLONN.S sank 8.8% after the contract drugmaker cut its 2024 margin target again following the abrupt departure of its CEO last month.

Miners .SXPP dropped 1.5%, leading the sectoral decline as the Middle East conflict weighed on copper prices.

On the brighter side, the aerospace and defense index .SXPARO was the top sectoral gainer, up 1.2%, asRolls-RoyceRR.L climbed 1.8% after the British engineering company axed up to 2,500 roles. Despite geopolitical tensions, European shares have kicked off this week on an upbeat note as dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials lifted bets that the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Among other stocks, Umicore UMI.BRjumped 14.6% after the Belgian chemicals and battery materials group updated its mid-term capital spending outlook.

