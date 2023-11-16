European shares falter after three-day gains; HelloFresh tanks

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Europe's benchmark index dropped on Thursday, dragged by energy stocks, following a three-day run on optimism regarding a peak in policy tightening and eventual rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.4% by 0940 GMT after gaining 2.5% over the past three days and scaling a more than one-month high on Wednesday.

Through the course of the week, inflation data out of the United States and the UK reinforced hopes that their central banks were done raising rates. Investors are shifting focus to the euro zone's inflation reading on Friday.

"A bit of profit-taking is going on following the wave of euphoria after lower-than-expected inflation led to quite a lot of optimism that perhaps rate cuts would come sooner rather than later," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Also, clouds have been gathering over the euro zone economy for some time with Germany in particular facing a slowdown."

Energy stocks .SXEP led sectoral declines with a 1.4% fall, tracking lower crude oil prices.

Also dampening the sentiment was fresh data pointing to persistent problems in China's housing sector that could disrupt the top metal consumer's overall recovery.

HelloFreshHFGG.DE tanked 22.5% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the German meal-kit maker cut its annual core profit outlook and narrowed the revenue growth guidance.

German chemicals maker BASF BASFn.DE lost 2.4% following a Jefferies rating downgrade.

SiemensSIEGn.DE gained 6% after the trains-to-industrial software maker posted better-than-estimated fourth-quarter industrial profit, helping Germany's DAX .GDAXI rise 0.3%.

Italy's state-controlled defence and aerospace group LeonardoLDOF.MIadded 1.7% on plans to sell a 6.3% stake in its U.S. subsidiary Leonardo DRS DRS.O.

