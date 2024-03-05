European shares fall over underwhelming Chinese stimulus, data on tap

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 5 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Tuesday, tracking weaker Asian equities, as pledges by China to transform its economy amid stuttering growth failed to impress investors, while markets grew cautious ahead of a string of euro zone and U.S. economic data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.2% by 8:10 GMT, after settling just below all-time highs on Monday.

Basic resources .SXPP shares led sectoral losses, falling 1.1% on lower metal prices, as a firmer dollar and disappointment from the lack of fresh supportive measures in top consumer China sparked concerns. O/RMET/L

In company news, Sandoz SDZ.S slipped 3% after the Swiss generic and biosimilar manufacturer said its finance chief would step down.

France's Thales TCFP.PA added 5.4% after reporting an underlying increase in 2023 operating profit and higher sales, buoyed by a rebound in the civil aerospace market.

Later in the day, there is a roll-out of Purchasing Managers' Index readings from the euro zone, Germany, France, and the U.S. for the month of February, along with euro zone producer prices figures for January, that would be on investors' radar for new insights into the rate-cut cycle.

