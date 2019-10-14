European Shares Fall On Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell on Monday as renewed uncertainty around the timing and nature of Brexit as well as weak data from China prompted traders to book some profits after a three-day rally.

Britain and the European Union said over the weekend that a lot more work would be needed to secure a Brexit agreement.

China's import and export figures for September both came in worse than expected, adding to concerns about slowing economic growth.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1.1 percent at 387.31 after climbing 2.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX was losing 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index was down 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.7 percent.

Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche Holding fell 1.5 percent and Novartis lost 1.8 percent a report that the United States was considering tariffs on Swiss pharmaceutical products.

Banks Commerzbank, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas fell around 1 percent as euro zone bond yields pulled away from last week's 2 1/2- month highs.

Tariff-sensitive automakers were also declining, with Daimler and Peugeot losing 1-2 percent.

Total SA and Tullow Oil fell around 2 percent as oil prices fell on doubts over the U.S.-China trade deal.

Sophos Group jumped 36 percent after Private equity firm Thoma Bravo announced it would take the British cybersecurity company private in a deal valuing the company at about $3.8 billion.

In economic releases, Eurozone industrial production expanded in August after easing for two straight months, data from Eurostat showed.

Industrial output grew 0.4 percent month-on-month, offsetting a 0.4 percent fall in July. This was the first rise in three months. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.