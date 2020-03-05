European Shares Fall On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - European shares fell on profit taking Thursday after three days of gains. Caution prevailed as the global death toll from the coronavirus rose to over 3,000, with more than 95,000 infected.

Switzerland reported its first death, while the number of cases in Germany rose by 87 to 349. California declared a state of emergency after a coronavirus-related death in the state, where there are at least 53 confirmed cases.

Elsewhere in South Korea, total infections stood at 6,088. Japan is to impose two weeks' quarantine on arrivals from its neighbor, while Australia announced an entry ban on foreigners who have recently been in South Korea.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said the economic impact of coronavirus will ultimately be temporary.

"Judging by past episodes it's likely that the impact will ultimately be temporary," he said in a speech at the London Business School. "As such, the outbreak should not directly affect the longer-term viability and productive potential of most businesses or of the economy as a whole."

Further, he said there may be a role for economic policy to support activity and the provision of credit in the meantime, in order to ensure that short-term disruption doesn't result in longer-term damage.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.7 percent at 383.62 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.3 percent.

Aviva shares rallied 2.2 percent after the life and general insurer posted a record profit in its first year under chief executive Maurice Tulloc.

Global recruiter Page Group surged nearly 4 percent. The company reported profit before tax of 144.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 142.3 million pounds last year.

Medical technology business Smith & Nephew fell 1.3 percent. The company announced that its Chief Financial Officer Graham Baker will step down from the Board and his CFO role on April 30 in order to take up a new CFO role outside the healthcare sector.

Domino's Pizza Group tumbled 3.6 percent after its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year 2019 dropped to 13.1 million pounds from 49 million pounds in the prior year.

Vonovia SE, a German residential property company, declined 1.3 percent after it entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Bien-Ries AG.

Henkel lost over 3 percent. The chemical and consumer goods company said it has identified brands and categories, which will be divested or discontinued by 2021.

Auto supplier Continental plunged 11 percent after it posted a net loss of 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) in 2019.

Science and technology company Merck KGaA jumped 3 percent after forecasting "strong" growth core earnings for 2020.

