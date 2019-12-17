Companies

European shares fall on Unilever sales warning, hard Brexit concerns

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares paused after a record run on Tuesday as a sales warning from Unilever and concerns that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson could take a hard stance on the transition period for Brexit dented UK stocks.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares paused after a record run on Tuesday as a sales warning from Unilever and concerns that Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson could take a hard stance on the transition period for Brexit dented UK stocks.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE slipped 0.2% by 0817 GMT, handing back gains after its strongest rally in nearly a year on Monday after reports that Johnson will use his control of parliament to outlaw any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The UK's domestically-focused mid-cap index .FTMC was down 1.1%.

The broader European equities index .STOXX, down 0.5%, came off record highs. Consumer goods giant Unilever ULVR.L slid 5.9% after it warned that 2019 sales would grow slightly below its expectations, citing tough trading conditions in West Africa and a slowdown in south Asia.

Europe's personal & household goods sector .SXQP fell 1.9%.

Airbus AIR.PA rose 0.5% after rival Boeing BA.N said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, although shares in aero parts makers Safran SAF.PA and Melrose MRON.Lfell 2.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in London Editing by Gareth Jones)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular