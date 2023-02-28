European shares fall on sticky inflation worries; UK's Ocado slides

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 28 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, with UK's Ocado sinking after a worse-than-expected full-year loss, while data from France and Spain pointed to inflation being stickier than feared.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.3% in the first hour of trading, after closing sharply higher in the previous session.

"Whether it be Spain, France or Germany, the European Central Bank has to basically take into account stickier inflation because you're talking about three out of four of the biggest economies in Europe," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Higher food prices pushed the 12-month inflation rate in France to 7.2% in February from 7.0% in the preceding month.

In Spain, consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in February, over a 5.9% rise in the 12 months to January.

"So you can't very well ignore it and consequently, that means we're going to get 50 basis points in March," Hewson said.

Investors are expecting the ECB to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in its upcoming March meeting, taking the benchmark rate to 3%. Rates are expected to hit a peak of 4% in July. 0#ECBWATCH

Import prices in Germany fell slightly less than expected in January.

The broader STOXX 600 index clocked its worst weekly decline this year on Friday, driven by worries that central banks in the U.S. and euro zone would raise interest rates to tackle stubborn inflation.

The index was still set for its second straight monthly gain.

Swedish heating technology specialist Nibe IndustrierNIBEb.ST slid 7.1%, pulling down the construction & materials index .SXOPby 0.9% after it said it is in the process of considering a potential acquisition of all or a majority of Japan's Fujitsu General Ltd 6755.T.

BayerBAYGn.DEfell 3.8% after the agriculture and healthcare company said operating earnings would likely decline in 2023.

Ocado OCDO.L sank 9.6%, to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after the online supermarket and technology group reported a worse-than-expected full-year loss.

Travis PerkinsTPK.L fell 3.7% after Britain's biggest supplier of building materials posted a 16% decline in annual profits.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.