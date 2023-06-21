News & Insights

European shares fall on real estate drag, UK stocks slide after CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 21, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 21 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday after the real estate sector led declines against rising euro zone bond yields, while data affirming stubborn inflation in Britain weighed down London stocks.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.1% by 0716 GMT. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index .FTSE fell 0.4%, tracking a jump in the pound following the UK inflation data.

British consumer price index defied expectations of slowing and held at 8.7% in May. The data came a day before the Bank of England is forecast to raise interest rates for the 13th time in a row.

The reading also served as a stark reminder that the fight against inflation by major central banks is not over yet, sending Germany's two-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to rate expectations, to its highest since March 10.

Real estate stocks .SX86P slid 1.3%.

Investors now await U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony before lawmakers.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.