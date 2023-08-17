European shares fall on dour earnings, Fed minutes sour sentiment

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Shashwat Chauhan

Aug 17 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as downbeat earnings and BAE Systems weighed,while investors were in risk-off mode after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting hinted at rates remaining higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.4%, hitting a more than one-month low.

BAE SystemsBAES.L shed 4.5% after Britain's largest defence company said it agreed to buy Ball Corp's BALL.N aerospace assets for about $5.55 billion in cash.

Europe's aerospace and defence sector .SXPARO dropped 1.3%.

Adyen NVADYEN.AS tumbled 22.6%, falling to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the Dutch payments processor missed analyst estimates and its own ambitious first-half earnings targets. The industrial goods and services sector .SXNP slumped 1.6%.

Amsterdam stocks .AEX fell 1.1%, reaching their lowest level in over a month.

Meanwhile, Wall Street futures edged higher after markets closed lower on Wednesday as minutes showed Fed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

"It seems there is some disagreement on whether there should be more hikes or not," said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at State Street.

"There's one thing certain that rate hikes are still on the table and rates will remain elevated for longer."

Bond yields across Europe jumped, with sharp spikes in Italy IT10YT=RR and Germany DE10YT=RR pressuring equities. GVD/EUR

Stocks in Norway .OSEAX eased 0.1% after the country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.0%.

"Norges Bank is very close to the end of its tightening cycle," wrote Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief euro-zone economist at Capital Economics.

In a bright spot, the basic resources sector .SXPP added 0.6%, its first gain in six sessions.

The STOXX 600, weighed by signs of slowing growth in China, has underperformed its U.S. peers this year, with its 6.8% gain well below the 14.7% jump in the S&P 500 index .SPX.

Among individual stocks, AegonAEGN.AS fell 3.9% after the Dutch insurer'sSolvency II ratio at the end of June missed estimates.

NibeNIBEb.ST lost 5.8% after the Swedish heat pump maker reported second-quarter results below estimates.

GeberitGEBN.S fell 4.4% after the Swiss plumbing supplies maker cut its full-year outlook citing significant deterioration in the construction industry.

