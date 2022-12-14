US Markets

European shares fall on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

December 14, 2022 — 03:28 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday from near one-week highs touched in the previous session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The region-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.4% at 0814 GMT.

The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday as equities globally received a boost from softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data that raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes.

On Wednesday, most of the STOXX 600 sectors declined. Travel and leisure stocks' .SXTP 1.1% fall led the slide, followed by tech stocks .SX8P, which slipped 0.8%.

Energy .SXEP was a bright spot, rising 0.3%, while banks .SX7P also gained.

TUI, the world's largest holiday firm, swung to a profit in its last financial year. Still, London-listed shares TUIT.L of the company were down 4.8% to be the top losers on the STOXX 600.

