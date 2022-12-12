MSFT

European shares fall on caution ahead of cenbanks' rate decisions

December 12, 2022 — 03:26 am EST

Dec 12 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as investors braced for interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank due this week, while rising COVID-19 infections in China after restrictions were eased also weighed on sentiment.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.4% at 0805 GMT.

The index posted its first weekly drop after a seven-week rally on Friday, as fears of an impending global recession from aggressive rate hikes countered optimism around the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China.

Investor focus on Monday also turned to a surge in COVID-19 infections in China following loosening of the restrictions, with industrials .SXNP and some China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes International HRMS.PA among biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

On the other hand, London Stock Exchange LSEG.L rose 4.5% after Microsoft MSFT.Oagreed to buy about 4% equity stake in the UK bourse operator as part of a deal to migrate its data platform into cloud.

Shares of Sanofi SA SASY.PA rose 1.9% after the French drugmaker on Sunday said it was no longer in discussions to buy Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O.

