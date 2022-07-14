European shares fall, Italian stocks slide on political worries

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 14 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, hurt by rising bets of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve after a sharp spike in U.S. inflation, while Italy's main index tumbled 1% as the country's government faces collapse.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.3% by 0711 GMT. It had fallen 1% on Wednesday when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data spurred bets that the Fed could go for a more than 75-basis-point rate hike that the market had priced in for this month end.

This fed into investors' recession fears and raised pressure on the European Central Bank, as the euro dipped below parity to the dollar on Wednesday. FRX/

Italy's MIB index .FTMIB dropped after the 5-Star Movement said it will not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote later in the day, in a move that looked likely to trigger the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government.

Italian bond yields rose sharply, widening spreads with German counterparts. GVD/EUR

On the other hand, Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST, luxury retailer Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE and Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions AKSOA.OL were among the top gainers on the STOXX 600 after positive earnings updates.

Swedish telecoms equipment firm Ericsson ERICb.ST slumped 7.7%, after missing core profit estimates.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.