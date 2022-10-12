European shares fall for sixth day on earnings jitters

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 12 (Reuters) - European shares fell for a sixth straight session on Wednesday as a slew of mixed earnings reports heightened worries about the impact of tighter monetary policies and soaring inflation on corporate profits.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1%, hovering near its lowest level in over a week, with rate-sensitive bank .SX7P, real estate .SX86P and insurance .SXIP sectors leading the losses.

Weak results from Barratt Developments BDEV.L, Britain's largest housebuilder, sparked a selloff in the sector.

Dutch health technology company Philips PHG.AS fell 7.0% to 10-year lows after it said its quarterly core profit would drop around 60%, and flagged a massive charge on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.

"Although depressed sentiment and cheapened valuations are tailwinds for European stocks, the region's macroeconomic outlook remains a potent headwind that could lead to further downside for European earnings," analysts at BCA Research wrote in a note.

Overall, European companies are expected to report a 29.4% increase in third-quarter profit, slightly below the 33.2% rise forecast at the start of October, as per Refintiv IBES data.

The outlook only worsens, with analysts predicting a profit growth of 18.5% in the fourth quarter, 2.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and a contraction of 4.4% in the second quarter.

A combination of surging gas prices, sharply rising interest rates and inflationary pressures has put the STOXX 600 on course for its worst annual performance since 2008.

The index has shed over 20% so far this year but still fares better than New York's S&P 500 .SPX that lost nearly 25%.

The International Monetary Fund cut its 2023 global growth forecast on Tuesday, saying countries representing a third of world output could be in recession next year.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S dropped 3.1% after Bloomberg reported the U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether the Swiss lender continued helping U.S. clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after it paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement.

Among gainers, LVMH LVMH.PA rose 2.7% after the French luxury goods giant beat market forecasts for third-quarter sales as wealthy shoppers splurged on fashion and Americans in Europe made the most of the strong dollar.

Other luxury stocks such as Hermes HRMS.PA, L'Oreal OREP.PA and Christian Dior DIOR.PA gained between 0.9% and 2.7%.

