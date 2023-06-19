European shares fall at open, Sartorius plunges on forecast cut

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell at the opening bell on Monday, with Franco-German lab equipment maker Sartorius leading the declines, while investors cautiously awaited further stimulus measures from China to revive demand.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX shed 0.5% by 0719 GMT, while Germany's DAX index .GDAXI dropped 0.4% after closing at a record high in the prior session.

Shares of SartoriusSATG.DE plunged 14%, to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after the company cut its 2023 revenue and margin forecasts on Friday.

The focus remains on geopolitics as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his trip to China, while China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, state media reported.

China-exposed luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, which is Europe's most valuable firm, fell 0.9%, while the basic resources index .SXPP dropped 1.4% amid demand worries from top metals consumer China.

The U.S. markets will be shut for a public holiday on Monday.

