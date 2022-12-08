European shares fall as telecom, utilities drag amid recession worries

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 08, 2022 — 03:33 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Thursday, with utilities and telecom firms leading declines amid growing fears of an impending recession.

The region-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.1% at 0815 a.m. GMT.

The index dropped for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on rising concerns over a slowdown in economic growth ahead of a slew of interest rate decisions from major central banks next week.

Among STOXX 600 sectors, telecom .SXKP and utilities .SX6P fell about 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in early trading.

Real estate .SX86P stocks rose 0.7%, while energy .SXEP shares gained 0.3% as oil prices rebounded after slumping to the lowest levels so far this year in the previous session on optimism over China's easing of anti-COVID measures. O/R

Ryanair RYA.I said on Wednesday that Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had agreed to extend his contract to 2028. Shares of Europe's largest airline were up 1.6%.

French automaker Renault RENA.PA fell 1.3%, as talks between Renault and Nissan Motor Co 7201.T over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

British American Tobacco BATS.L said it expects full-year revenue growth between 2% and 4% at constant currency rates, as more people use its e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products. Shares of the tobacco firm, however, slipped about 2%.

