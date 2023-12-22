European shares fall as technology, sportswear makers slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, dragged by technology and sportswear makers, as investors assessed the potential disruption from Red Sea attacks on global trade and awaited key U.S. inflation data to back bets of lower rates next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% by 0817 GMT, set to mark its weakest weekly performance in six.

Netherlands-based Prosus PRX.AS slid 14.5%, pulling the technology sector .SX8P down 1.2%.

Personal and household goods sector .SXQP lost 0.6%, as Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE fell 6.1% and 4.4%, respectively, after U.S. peer NikeNKE.N cut its annual sales forecast.

JD Sports JD.L shed4.9%, while the broader retail sector .SXRP lost 0.9%.

The main focus before Christmas is the U.S. core personal consumption price index reading - the Fed's preferred inflation metric- later in the day.

Two , including Germany's Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE, said they would avoid the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, leading to the establishment of a naval task force. Hapag-Lloyd shares were up 1%.

