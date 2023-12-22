News & Insights

NKE

European shares fall as technology, sportswear makers slide

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 22, 2023 — 03:32 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, dragged by technology and sportswear makers, as investors assessed the potential disruption from Red Sea attacks on global trade and awaited key U.S. inflation data to back bets of lower rates next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% by 0817 GMT, set to mark its weakest weekly performance in six.

Netherlands-based Prosus PRX.AS slid 14.5%, pulling the technology sector .SX8P down 1.2%.

Personal and household goods sector .SXQP lost 0.6%, as Adidas ADSGn.DE and Puma PUMG.DE fell 6.1% and 4.4%, respectively, after U.S. peer NikeNKE.N cut its annual sales forecast.

JD Sports JD.L shed4.9%, while the broader retail sector .SXRP lost 0.9%.

The main focus before Christmas is the U.S. core personal consumption price index reading - the Fed's preferred inflation metric- later in the day.

Two , including Germany's Hapag-Lloyd HLAG.DE, said they would avoid the Red Sea after attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on vessels disrupted global trade, leading to the establishment of a naval task force. Hapag-Lloyd shares were up 1%.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKE
JD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.