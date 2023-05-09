European shares fall as Sweden's SBB drags

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 9 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, with Sweden's SBB leading declines after delaying its dividend payment while investors remained wary ahead of crucial upcoming U.S. economic data releases.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% by 7:06 GMT, with investor focus on U.S. consumer prices data due later this week for cues on whether the Federal Reserve can pause future rate hikes.

SBB SBBb.ST dropped 7.7% after the Swedish landlord on Monday said it would delay its dividend payment and no longer carry out a 2.63 billion Swedish crowns ($259.1 million) rights issue after S&P Global cut its credit rating to junk.

Limiting losses, Banco BPMBAMI.MI climbed 4.9% after Italy's third-largest bank raised its profit target for this year and the next, following stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE advanced 1.4% after the German dialysis specialist reported a smaller-than-expected drop in its first-quarter adjusted operating income.

